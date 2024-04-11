Improved Privacy, Security In Wellington Service Centre Upgrade

The Ministry of Social Development’s Work and Income Service Centre at Wellington will close for renovations for four weeks from 5pm Thursday 2 May 2024.

MSD Regional Commissioner Gagau Annandale-Stone says plans are in place to ensure clients are still able to access services during the upgrade.

The interior upgrade of the building at 195 Willis Street, Wellington will provide a more welcoming space for visitors, improved privacy for clients working with case managers, and better security for visitors and staff alike.

“We’re looking forward to the renovation of our Wellington site,” Annandale-Stone said.

“We’ve had great feedback from clients, our people and community groups about the changes at our other sites and we’re pleased to be able to bring these improvements to Wellington.”

The Wellington Service Centre will reopen to the public at 8:30am on 28 May 2024. If people have forms or other paperwork, they can be left in a secure dropbox at the Wellington office which will be regularly cleared.

If you need help, you can:

go to the Work and Income website

log into MyMSD

call 0800 559 009 for Work and Income

call 0800 552 002 for Senior Services.

email the service centre inbox at wellington_phone@msd.govt.nz

Our service centres in Newtown and Johnsonville are also open if people need to visit in person, and some of our people will be located there.

