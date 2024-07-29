'Take The Jump' Gets Hotter Than Climate Change With VML

Too often, discussions about climate change are daunting, portraying climate action as an undesirable compromise amid looming catastrophe. It feels like such big a problem to solve that individuals don’t take any action at all.

To change this narrative, VML and Take The Jump have launched a campaign highlighting seven key actions that make climate action not only achievable, but also desirable.

The initiative adopts a feel-good approach, featuring a diverse range of street-cast locals and a meticulously styled second-hand wardrobe, beautifully captured by Steve Boniface. It reimagines the glossy conventions of retail campaigns and taps into a broader shift in the definition of "hot”, from superficial attributes to inner confidence. This perspective demonstrates how ordinary people can take pride in small actions that contribute to the fight against climate change, proving they can be Hotter than Climate Change.

Fleur Head, Managing Director for VML NZ says, “Needless to say, climate change is a hard topic. We’re so used to seeing action campaigns that can feel overwhelming and frankly terrifying, that sadly, there’s a sense of anxious complacency. The biggest challenge is cutting through. Instead of scaring people off, we want to invite them in, and celebrate them for the actions they’re taking.”

Chris Wheatley, director of Take The Jump Aotearoa, says “We have watched the growth of the global Take The Jump movement and are incredibly excited to see the message of joyful climate action spread here. Take The Jump research shows the seven lifestyle shifts can reduce CO2 emissions by more than a quarter. It is empowering and feels so doable. We know action is an antidote to anxiety and this campaign gives people confidence that their action matters. VML has taken this positive message and created a memorable campaign that grabs our attention in this critical period for change."

Learn more on Take The Jump’s website here.

About Take The Jump

Take the Jump’s mission is to inspire everyday individuals to lessen their environmental impact and find joy in the simplicity of these efforts.

