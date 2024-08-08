Justice For Palestine Welcomes Labour’s Call To Ban Goods And Services From Illegal Israeli Settlements

“Justice for Palestine welcomes the Labour Party's announcement urging the Government to uphold the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that Israel’s occupation of Palestine is illegal, by using procurement rules to prohibit government agencies from purchasing goods or services from Israel’s illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Labour's Foreign Affairs spokesperson, David Parker, highlighted the ICJ's clear determination that the prolonged occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem violates international law. He emphasised New Zealand's obligation to avoid "rendering aid or assistance" to the occupation and pointed to Rule 44 of the Government's procurement rules, which mandates the exclusion of suppliers involved in human rights violations.

Enforcing this rule, Parker noted, is the least the Government can do to demonstrate its commitment to international law and human rights.

Following the ICJ ruling in July, Justice for Palestine has called on the Government to recognise Israel’s occupation as illegal and amounting to apartheid, recognise the State of Palestine, review and end economic relations with Israel that support the occupation, ban illegal-settlement goods and services, and work with other UN Member States to respond meaningfully to the ICJ ruling.

Labour's call is a positive and tangible step that the Government can and should take. We urge the Government to enact this initiative and to also address our broader calls for upholding New Zealand’s obligations under international law and commitment to the protection of human rights.”

© Scoop Media

