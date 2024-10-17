Governor-General Visit To Niue

The Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro and Dr Richard Davies will travel to Niue on Saturday 19 th October to represent New Zealand during celebrations to mark 50 years of Niue’s self-government in free association with New Zealand.

Dame Cindy will address the Niue Assembly in her role as Governor-General of the Realm of New Zealand. (The Realm countries are Niue, the Cook Islands and Tokelau.) This will be her first visit to Niue.

On 19 th October (Niue time) Dame Cindy will join the people of Niue, Pacific leaders and members of the Diplomatic Corps in celebrating Pule Fakamotu/Constitution Day. Niue’s Flag Raising Ceremony will be followed by viewing of a Galue Fafau - a traditional raw food display, and a Constitution Concert in the evening.

An evening reception at the New Zealand High Commission will provide Dame Cindy and Dr Davies with an opportunity to meet with Government Ministers, Pacific leaders and Members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Dame Cindy’s visit will conclude with a church service on Peniamina Day, which celebrates the arrival of the first Christian missionary in Niue in 1846.

Programme:

Friday 18 th October (Niue time)

1105 Traditional welcome on arrival at Hanan International Airport.

1400 Special Niue Assembly Session at the Fale Fono II, where Dame Cindy will deliver the Speech from the Throne.

1830 Dame Cindy and Dr Davies will join New Zealand Realm leaders for a ‘Realm Family Dinner’ hosted by Prime Minister Dalton Tagelagi.

Saturday 19 th October

1010 Flag-raising Ceremony, Hanan International Airport. Dame Cindy and Hon Dalton Tagelagi, Prime Minister of Niue will speak, and Niue Awards will be presented to recipients.

Viewing of the Galue Fafau - Traditional Raw Food Display, Hanan International Airport.

1830 50 th Constitution Concert, Hanan International Airport.

Sunday 20 th October

1000 Church Service, Alofi Ekalesia.

1700 Reception for the Diplomatic Corps, co-hosted by Australia’s High Commissioner to Niue, HE Katy Stuart and New Zealand High Commissioner HE Mark Gibb, at the New Zealand Official Residence.

Monday 21 st October

0900 Peniamina Day church service, Millenium Hall.

