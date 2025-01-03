Honouring Kahurangi Tariana Turia: A Legacy of Courage, Leadership, and Tino Rangatiratanga

Statement by Lady Tureiti Moxon

Chair of the National Urban Māori Authority & Managing Director of Te Kōhao Health

Kahurangi Dame Tariana Turia / Supplied

It has been an immense privilege and honour to work alongside Tariana over many years.

Her leadership and courage were unmatched, and her legacy is one that will endure through generations.

From her groundbreaking work starting Te Pāti Māori in 2004 to her tireless advocacy building the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, wise governance during the 2019 Māori Inquiry into Oranga Tamariki, and unwavering commitment to the Waitangi Tribunal hearing against Oranga Tamariki.

She will always be remembered as the courageous leader who stood against injustice.

Her decision to take a stand against the Labour Party’s anti-Māori and racist policies—crossing the floor and founding Te Pāti Māori—was a defining moment in our nation’s history.

Today, Te Pāti Māori continues to uphold her vision and commitment to the tino rangatiratanga of our people.

Her impact is immeasurable, and her legacy will live on ake tonu atu—forever and always. I have been a great admirer of Tariana for all of that time.

To her whānau, hapū, and iwi—the National Urban Māori Authority, the Board and staff of Te Kōhao Health and I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences.

She will be sorely missed, yet her spirit will continue to guide and inspire us all.

Kua hinga te tōtara o Te Waonui a Tāne – the tōtara in the great forest of Tāne has fallen.

From Left to Right: Dame Iritana Te Rangi Tāwhiwhirangi DNZM MBE, Lady Tureiti Moxon, Dame Areta Koopu DNZM CBE, Sir Mason Harold Durie ONZ KNZM, Dame Tariana Turia DNZM, Dame Rangimārie Naida Glavish DNZM JP and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait / Supplied

