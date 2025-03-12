Asia New Zealand Foundation Joins Prime Minister’s Visit To India

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will lead a senior delegation to India from March 15, aiming to broaden and deepen New Zealand’s ties through a series of high-level discussions and events.

The delegation will include a diverse group of business, community and government leaders, including Asia New Zealand Foundation Chief Executive Suzannah Jessep, Foundation Honorary Advisers Rt Hon Sir Anand Satyanand and Sameer Handa, and Trustee Hone McGregor.

"This is a timely visit. There is a strong foundation for deepening bilateral cooperation and significant goodwill on both sides to advance this relationship," says Jessep. "Whether it's through education, space, sport, or agri-tech collaborations, there are many opportunities for practical engagement between New Zealand and India."

In addition to the Prime Minister’s visit, the Asia New Zealand Foundation will lead a young leaders’ delegation to India, which will participate in the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi and visit Chennai to better understand India’s regional outlook. This visit is part of the Foundation’s efforts to cultivate the next generation of ‘India-capable’ leaders by fostering direct engagement with India’s policy experts and thought-leaders.

"These discussions will deepen our understanding of India’s regional priorities, challenges and opportunities, ensuring New Zealand’s future leaders are equipped to navigate this vital relationship," says Jessep.

The Foundation will also include leading journalists and Asia experts in its delegation, such as Sam Sachdeva (National Affairs Editor, Newsroom NZ), Dileepa Fonseka (Senior Correspondent, BusinessDesk), Professor David Capie (Director, Centre for Strategic Studies) and Graeme Acton (Asia Media Centre Manager).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Asia New Zealand Foundation is committed to strengthening New Zealand-India connections through initiatives like the recent New Zealand India Entrepreneurship Initiative (NZIEI). As part of this programme, 9 agri-business entrepreneurs from India visited New Zealand in March 2025 to explore the agri-business sector and new partnership opportunities.

"This visit connected emerging agribusiness leaders from India with their counterparts in New Zealand. These are individuals I would call tomorrow’s change-makers, who can help us build better, stronger connections and grow two-way trade. I am really excited by what we could potentially achieve together," concludes Jessep.

Other Foundation-led engagements include regular track II (informal diplomacy) as well as sports and arts cooperation.

Recent Foundation research highlights India’s growing importance to New Zealand, identifying it as a key partner in Asia for security and defence cooperation and the third most important country in Asia for New Zealand’s future.

About the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono

Established in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is New Zealand’s leading provider of Asia insights and experiences. Its mission is to equip New Zealanders to excel in Asia, by providing research, insights and targeted opportunities to grow their knowledge, connections and experiences across the Asia region. The Foundation’s activities cover more than 20 countries in Asia and are delivered through eight core programmes: arts, business, entrepreneurship, leadership, media, research, Track II diplomacy and sports.

© Scoop Media

