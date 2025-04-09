Tesla Takedown In Pōneke This Morning 7.30am

Poneke Anti-fascist Coalition (PAFC) is holding a non-violent protest outside the Tesla showrooms in Ngauranga this morning to show solidarity with the world-wide movement opposing Elon Musk and the far right.

“Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has been increasingly and openly far right, notably using a fascist salute at a Trump inauguration celebration, “ says PAFC spokesperson Michelle Ducat.

“Musk is using his vast wealth, his social media platform X and his proximity to Trump to amplify and support disinformation and the far right.”

“As well as spending up large to influence the election of Trump and his anti-democratic purge of the US public service, Musk has interfered in elections in Germany, actively supporting the neo-Nazi AfD. He has attacked the Italian judiciary for curbing hardline anti-immigration policies and allowed X to spread the lies that incited and inflamed the anti-immigration riots in the UK.”

“Musk is amplifying rhetoric and policies that support white ethno-nationalism - and actively using his platform and wealth to oppose transgender rights.”

“Poneke Anti-Fascist Coalition stands against the far right and fascists. We stand with the communities the far right and fascists attack, including transgender and other queer people, indigenous people, people of colour, and immigrants. We stand in solidarity with people around the world who have been holding rallies similar to this at Tesla sites.”

“We will hold banners, toiere (sing) waiata, and chant to draw attention to the far right ideology of the Tesla CEO and to encourage potential Tesla customers away from a product with fascist ties. The early-morning time of this rally will enable us to share that message to many thousands of commuters on their way to work and study.”.

“We are asserting our right to peaceful public protest against social harm. We operate under Te Kahu o Te Raukura, the cloak of peace laid down by Mana Whenua. This rally will honour that kaupapa.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

