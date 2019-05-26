Police seek information after dairy burglary

Police are investigating the burglary of Junction Cafe and Dairy on Flora Road, Lumsden.

Two men forced entry into the dairy using a crowbar on Saturday evening.

They took off with a large amount of cigarettes, tobacco and a quantity of cash.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information that may assist this investigation, or anyone who saw a black Mazda Familia hatchback in the area yesterday evening.

If you can help, please call Police on 03-248 9089 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

