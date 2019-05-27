Cyclist dies following crash
Monday, 27 May 2019, 2:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the cyclist involved in the crash at
the intersection of Moorhouse Avenue and Barbadoes Street on
Saturday May 18 has died.
He was Hamish Peter Grant, 50,
of Christchurch.
Police extend their sympathies to his
family and friends.
Enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are
ongoing.
