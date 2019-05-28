Help Us Plant 3,000 This Weekend

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

28 May 2019


If you are at a loose end this Saturday, come to Napier's foreshore at Waitangi and be part of a very exciting new wetland development, continuing the work to improve Waitangi Regional Park.

Local people can join this winter’s first community planting in a brand new wetland area, a short amble up from the Tutaekurī river mouth.

Stevie Smidt is the Regional Council’s Open Spaces Development Officer, one of the partners driving this weekend’s planting event.

“We have 3,000 young plants to put in the ground on Saturday. That’s really going to make a difference to the bird life, and help restore this part of our coastal environment,” says Stevie.

“Local people give a huge boost to these events, usually getting back as much as they put in. Often people come back to see the established plants and they hold a strong connection to these places,” adds Stevie.

This weekend’s event is a partnership between Te Wai Mauri Trust, Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc, Napier Port, RealExchange.co.nz/thegreatgive and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

RealExchange founder Sarah Irvin was involved in this popular event last year as part of ‘The Great Give’.

"It’s a superb whole-family event for all ages. It takes place in such a special location and is an extraordinary project to be part of, knowing that what we plant today can be enjoyed for generations," says Sarah.

The event also has full support from Te Wai Mauri Trust.



“This year’s planting in Waitangi Regional Park is a great opportunity to show whānau the new wetlands and continue our efforts in restoring native habitat for our mahinga kai and taonga species,” says Te Wai Mauri trustee Te Kaha Hawaikirangi.

The Great Give Waitangi Wetland Planting Day is Saturday 1 June, 10am until 1pm, for families, locals, anyone. Come to Waitangi Regional Park between the two bridges at Awatoto. Bring sturdy footwear, warm clothes, a spade (if you can), snacks and water. The event finishes with a free BBQ.

For more details, go to hbrc.govt.nz search: #getinvolved.


