Update - Incident Near Tangaroa College, 30 May

Inspector Chris Barry, Area Prevention Manager, Counties Manukau East Police:

Counties Manukau Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to an incident near Tangaroa College, Otara on Thursday 30 May.

Two students were injured and a vehicle was damaged during the incident.

The man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and intentional damage.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Tuesday 11 June.

Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1300.

Information can be also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.











