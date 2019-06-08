Update - Incident Near Tangaroa College, 30 May
Saturday, 8 June 2019, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Chris Barry, Area Prevention Manager,
Counties Manukau East Police:
Counties Manukau
Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to an
incident near Tangaroa College, Otara on Thursday 30
May.
Two students were injured and a vehicle was damaged
during the incident.
The man has been charged with
possession of an offensive weapon and intentional
damage.
He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court
on Tuesday 11 June.
Police inquiries into the incident
are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact
Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1300.
Information can be
also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
