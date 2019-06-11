Fatal crash, Manurewa
Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 8:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a fatal
collision involving a truck and a pedestrian in Manurewa
this morning.
The collision occurred on Great South Road,
between Kevale Place and Mahia Road, about 6.30am.
The
pedestrian died at the scene.
Diversions are in place and
the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the
area.
ENDS
