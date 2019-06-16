Serious crash, Burwood, Christchurch
Sunday, 16 June 2019, 11:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Burwood, Christchurch"
Police are
attending a serious crash in Burwood, Christchurch.
The
single vehicle crash on Cresswell Avenue was reported to
emergency services at 9pm.
Cresswell Avenue is currently
closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the
area.
