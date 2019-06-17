Serious crash, SH29, Lower Kaimai, Western Bay of Plenty
Monday, 17 June 2019, 2:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on
SH29, Lower Kaimai, Western Bay of Plenty.
The two-vehicle
crash was reported to Police at 2.20pm.
SH29 is currently
closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
