Arrest after aggravated robbery in Lower Hutt
Monday, 17 June 2019, 3:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Lower Hutt Police have arrested a 33-year old-man in
relation to an aggravated robbery at the Liquorland
Waterloo, Lower Hutt on Thursday 30 May.
At around 6pm on
the night of the incident, the offender entered the
Liquorland armed with a sawn off firearm.
He demanded
money from the store employee and left with around $1000
cash.
No one was injured in the incident.
"This was a
senseless act of violence which could have ended much worse,
the victim was traumatised by the incident and is receiving
ongoing support," Detective Sergeant Jo Wigman
says.
Police arrested the man following a search warrant
that was executed on 14 June at a Porirua property.
The
man has been charged with aggravated robbery along with a
series of other unrelated offences.
He is due to appear in
the Lower Hutt District Court on Tuesday 18
June.
ENDS
