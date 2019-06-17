Arrest after aggravated robbery in Lower Hutt

Lower Hutt Police have arrested a 33-year old-man in relation to an aggravated robbery at the Liquorland Waterloo, Lower Hutt on Thursday 30 May.

At around 6pm on the night of the incident, the offender entered the Liquorland armed with a sawn off firearm.

He demanded money from the store employee and left with around $1000 cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

"This was a senseless act of violence which could have ended much worse, the victim was traumatised by the incident and is receiving ongoing support," Detective Sergeant Jo Wigman says.

Police arrested the man following a search warrant that was executed on 14 June at a Porirua property.

The man has been charged with aggravated robbery along with a series of other unrelated offences.

He is due to appear in the Lower Hutt District Court on Tuesday 18 June.

