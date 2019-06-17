Were you prepared?

The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency (MCDEM) cleared New Zealand of a tsunami threat following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake near the Kermadec Islands yesterday.

All of New Zealand is at risk of earthquakes and all of our coastline is at risk of tsunami. “We can’t predict when they will happen, but we can protect ourselves and those we care about,” says our Civil Defence Controller, Garry Towler. “Yesterday was a timely reminder to be prepared, if a disaster happened now, would you be ready?"

Find out what you and your family can do to get ready and get through at home, school and work here.

"It's also important that we understand these risks and the impact," says Mr Towler.

Tsunami information open days will be held this week for the west coast of the Coromandel to give our local communities an opportunity to learn about tsunami and the potential threat to the Firth of Thames. The aim of these open days is to create further awareness and also a chance for more community input.

Drop-in to one of the following locations to talk directly with the tsunami experts and emergency managers who have worked on this and other community response plan projects:

• 19 June - Thames Bowling Club, 512 Mackay Street, from 12pm - 2pm

• 19 June - Te Puru Hall, 4 West Crescent from 5pm - 7pm

• 20 June - Coromandel Council Board meeting room, 355 Kapanga Road from 12pm - 2pm

• 20 June - Colville Community Hall, Colville Road from 5pm - 7pm.

The information will be available online prior to the open days if you’re not able to attend. Please visit Waikato Regional Council’s website here to read about the tsunami modelling and assessments, and to look at the maps for your area.







You can also view our community guides to emergencies for other areas here.



Get ready to ShakeOut again



New Zealand ShakeOut, our national earthquake drill and tsunami hikoi, is taking place on Thursday 17 October at 1.30pm. You can sign up again today.

The Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management is encouraging all schools, businesses and households to sign up, hold a Drop, Cover and Hold drill, and plan a tsunami hīkoi if you are in a tsunami zone.

All of New Zealand is at risk of earthquakes and all of our coastline is at risk of tsunami. We can’t predict when they will happen, but we can protect ourselves and those we care about. Last year over 800,000 people took part in the annual event.

This year, the time of the drill has moved to 1.30pm so you can plan an afternoon of emergency preparedness, including a tsunami hīkoi if you're near the coast. Once you've signed up, they'll keep you posted with tips and hints for planning your drill and follow up activities.

A new website is being launched in July, which will be a one-stop shop for emergency preparedness, and will include a new ShakeOut space. In the meantime, you can sign up for ShakeOut now at www.shakeout.govt.nz (a temporary page on the Ministry’s website) and share the date with your school.

Once you’ve signed up to ShakeOut, the organisers will keep you updated and send you information to help you plan your drill.

