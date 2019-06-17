Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Were you prepared?

Monday, 17 June 2019, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency (MCDEM) cleared New Zealand of a tsunami threat following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake near the Kermadec Islands yesterday.

All of New Zealand is at risk of earthquakes and all of our coastline is at risk of tsunami. “We can’t predict when they will happen, but we can protect ourselves and those we care about,” says our Civil Defence Controller, Garry Towler. “Yesterday was a timely reminder to be prepared, if a disaster happened now, would you be ready?"

Find out what you and your family can do to get ready and get through at home, school and work here.

"It's also important that we understand these risks and the impact," says Mr Towler.

Tsunami information open days will be held this week for the west coast of the Coromandel to give our local communities an opportunity to learn about tsunami and the potential threat to the Firth of Thames. The aim of these open days is to create further awareness and also a chance for more community input.

Drop-in to one of the following locations to talk directly with the tsunami experts and emergency managers who have worked on this and other community response plan projects:

• 19 June - Thames Bowling Club, 512 Mackay Street, from 12pm - 2pm

• 19 June - Te Puru Hall, 4 West Crescent from 5pm - 7pm

• 20 June - Coromandel Council Board meeting room, 355 Kapanga Road from 12pm - 2pm

• 20 June - Colville Community Hall, Colville Road from 5pm - 7pm.

The information will be available online prior to the open days if you’re not able to attend. Please visit Waikato Regional Council’s website here to read about the tsunami modelling and assessments, and to look at the maps for your area.



You can also view our community guides to emergencies for other areas here.


Get ready to ShakeOut again

New Zealand ShakeOut, our national earthquake drill and tsunami hikoi, is taking place on Thursday 17 October at 1.30pm. You can sign up again today.

The Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management is encouraging all schools, businesses and households to sign up, hold a Drop, Cover and Hold drill, and plan a tsunami hīkoi if you are in a tsunami zone.

All of New Zealand is at risk of earthquakes and all of our coastline is at risk of tsunami. We can’t predict when they will happen, but we can protect ourselves and those we care about. Last year over 800,000 people took part in the annual event.

This year, the time of the drill has moved to 1.30pm so you can plan an afternoon of emergency preparedness, including a tsunami hīkoi if you're near the coast. Once you've signed up, they'll keep you posted with tips and hints for planning your drill and follow up activities.

A new website is being launched in July, which will be a one-stop shop for emergency preparedness, and will include a new ShakeOut space. In the meantime, you can sign up for ShakeOut now at www.shakeout.govt.nz (a temporary page on the Ministry’s website) and share the date with your school.

Once you’ve signed up to ShakeOut, the organisers will keep you updated and send you information to help you plan your drill.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

The Children’s Commissioner has announced that his Office will be carrying out a thematic review of Oranga Tamariki’s policies, processes and practice relating to care and protection issues for tamariki Māori aged 0-3 months.

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

 

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The War Purposes Of Our Massive Defence Spend-Up

If you’re willing to believe Defence Minister Ron Mark, our defence forces will be operating in future like a high-tech version of Oxfam. Yes, we’re going to be spending $20 billion on Defence in the years out until 2030, but allegedly… “Much of the spend has been driven by climate change.” More>>

ALSO:

AND:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 