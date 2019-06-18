Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Youth Artists Showcased at Council

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 11:44 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

TIMARU DISTRICT COUNCIL
TE KAUNIHERA Ā-ROHE O TE TIHI O MARU
MEDIA RELEASE KŌRERO PĀNUI

18/6/2019


Some of the region’s most promising young artists are being showcased this week at the Timaru District Council.

The VOICE Youth Art Project is developed to encourage and support youth artists in South Canterbury. Their annual show has today opened in the Timaru District Council Chamber.

The Project, which is funded under the Creative Communities Scheme, is run by Wellbeing and Vitality in Education (WAVE) in partnership with YMCA.

WAVE facilitator Anna Reihana says the project, which is in its ninth year, offers an excellent opportunity for young people to develop their creativity.

“The project involves workshops, competitions and an exhibition. The workshops held at Ara, provide young people outside mainstream education with art supplies, equipment and expertise to make art. The exhibition is the icing on the cake and open to all young people aged 12-24 in South Canterbury,” she said.

“It aims to engage young people in the arts, foster their creative thinking and help young people recognise that further study in the arts is a viable option.

“This year’s theme aligns with the annual New Zealand Youth Week theme of "We are more than you see / He wai hōhonu a mātou”.

159entries have been received this year, ranging from printing, drawing and printmaking to sculpture and multimedia.

“Seven awards categories are set up for Printing/Drawing, Mixed Media/Printmaking, Three-D object, Digital/Electronic, Te Rito, SC Arts Society and People’s Choice. Cash prizes will be awarded for category winners,” said Reihana.



“Our judge this year is Michael Armstrong, who has been exhibiting since 1969 and has had numerous solo and group shows in galleries throughout New Zealand and in Australia. His many awards include the prestigious Francis Hodgkins Fellowship which he held in 1984.

“We run the exhibition as close to a professional art exhibition as we can so that young people can experience having work on display, attending an opening, appearing in an art catalogue, and potentially making some sales.

“Young people are running the whole Opening Night. Students of the Community College will be catering the event and Nga Manu Kura from Timaru Girls’ High School will perform Waiata and Kapa Haka during the opening ceremony.”

“People are invited to attend the exhibition as it offers opportunities for youth to showcase their talent and for public to see the depth of youth potential.”

Opening Night & Awards Ceremony kicks off at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, 18 June. The Exhibition runs until 12:30 pm on Friday, 21 June at the Timaru District Council Chambers on 2 King George Place, Timaru.

Find out more at http://www.scyouth.co.nz/event/2019-v-o-i-c-e-art-competition-exhibition/


ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

The Children’s Commissioner has announced that his Office will be carrying out a thematic review of Oranga Tamariki’s policies, processes and practice relating to care and protection issues for tamariki Māori aged 0-3 months.

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

 

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The War Purposes Of Our Massive Defence Spend-Up

If you’re willing to believe Defence Minister Ron Mark, our defence forces will be operating in future like a high-tech version of Oxfam. Yes, we’re going to be spending $20 billion on Defence in the years out until 2030, but allegedly… “Much of the spend has been driven by climate change.” More>>

ALSO:

AND:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 