Youth Artists Showcased at Council

18/6/2019



Some of the region’s most promising young artists are being showcased this week at the Timaru District Council.

The VOICE Youth Art Project is developed to encourage and support youth artists in South Canterbury. Their annual show has today opened in the Timaru District Council Chamber.

The Project, which is funded under the Creative Communities Scheme, is run by Wellbeing and Vitality in Education (WAVE) in partnership with YMCA.

WAVE facilitator Anna Reihana says the project, which is in its ninth year, offers an excellent opportunity for young people to develop their creativity.

“The project involves workshops, competitions and an exhibition. The workshops held at Ara, provide young people outside mainstream education with art supplies, equipment and expertise to make art. The exhibition is the icing on the cake and open to all young people aged 12-24 in South Canterbury,” she said.

“It aims to engage young people in the arts, foster their creative thinking and help young people recognise that further study in the arts is a viable option.

“This year’s theme aligns with the annual New Zealand Youth Week theme of "We are more than you see / He wai hōhonu a mātou”.

159entries have been received this year, ranging from printing, drawing and printmaking to sculpture and multimedia.

“Seven awards categories are set up for Printing/Drawing, Mixed Media/Printmaking, Three-D object, Digital/Electronic, Te Rito, SC Arts Society and People’s Choice. Cash prizes will be awarded for category winners,” said Reihana.







“Our judge this year is Michael Armstrong, who has been exhibiting since 1969 and has had numerous solo and group shows in galleries throughout New Zealand and in Australia. His many awards include the prestigious Francis Hodgkins Fellowship which he held in 1984.

“We run the exhibition as close to a professional art exhibition as we can so that young people can experience having work on display, attending an opening, appearing in an art catalogue, and potentially making some sales.

“Young people are running the whole Opening Night. Students of the Community College will be catering the event and Nga Manu Kura from Timaru Girls’ High School will perform Waiata and Kapa Haka during the opening ceremony.”

“People are invited to attend the exhibition as it offers opportunities for youth to showcase their talent and for public to see the depth of youth potential.”

Opening Night & Awards Ceremony kicks off at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, 18 June. The Exhibition runs until 12:30 pm on Friday, 21 June at the Timaru District Council Chambers on 2 King George Place, Timaru.

Find out more at http://www.scyouth.co.nz/event/2019-v-o-i-c-e-art-competition-exhibition/



