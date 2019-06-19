UPDATE: Serious crash - Pongakawa, Bay of Plenty

Police can confirm two people have died following the serious crash between a car and a train in Pongakawa around 8:15am today.

Three other people have been seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The crash occured on Pongakawa School Road.

No children were involved in the collision.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

Diversions are in place at Pongakawa Station Road through to Old Coach Road and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

