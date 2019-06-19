UPDATE: Serious crash - Pongakawa, Bay of Plenty
Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 12:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm two people have died following the
serious crash between a car and a train in Pongakawa around
8:15am today.
Three other people have been seriously
injured and taken to hospital.
The crash occured on
Pongakawa School Road.
No children were involved in the
collision.
The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene
and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is
underway.
Diversions are in place at Pongakawa Station
Road through to Old Coach Road and motorists are asked to
avoid the area.
