UPDATE: Fatal crash, Oakleigh, Whangarei District
Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 7:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"UPDATE: Fatal crash, Oakleigh, Whangarei District"
Police
can now confirm one person has died following a two-vehicle
crash on SH1, Oakleigh, Whangarei District.
Emergency
services were called around 5.50pm.
One other person
received moderate injuries.
The road remains
closed.
Diversions are in place at Springfield Road and
Salmon Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
ENDS
