UPDATE - Search for missing boat, Lake Hauroko

Attributable to Sergeant Ian Martin, Invercargill Police:

Police have concluded a two day search that resumed on 17 June to locate one person following a boat that went missing with two people aboard on Lake Hauroko, Southland on Friday 31 May.

The team found items of clothing and cooking utensils.

However, no person or boat was located.

The items were found within close proximity to where the body of a woman was found at the southern end of the lake on 1 June.

Six members from the Police National Dive Squad and four members from the Invercargill Search and Rescue team took part in the search operation.

During the two day search divers covered a large area of the lake, however due to the depth of the lake the team could not explore further.

The people on board the boat are understood to have been a man and a woman in their 60s, from Christchurch.

Police said they will be reviewing their options before resuming the search operation.

Members of the public that come across debris while out boating on the lake are urged to contact Invercargill Police on (03) 211 0400.

Maritime New Zealand is investigating the incident, alongside NZ Police who are investigating on behalf of the Coroner.

