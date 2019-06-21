Annual dog registrations now open at Kāpiti Coast



The Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Animal Management team is reminding the community that it’s dog registration time and registration packs have been sent out to dog owners in the post and via email.

Between now and 31 July, it’s easier than ever to register and pay for your canine companion. New for the 2019-2020 registration period, the Council’s hosting a series of dog registration pop-ups around Kāpiti where owners can register their dogs and receive new tags on the spot, as well as get more information about what registration costs cover and why they’re so important.

Dog owners can also register and pay through the Council’s online payment portal or in-person at any of Council’s service centres.

Owners who pay on time will go into a draw to win one of three registration refunds.

For a full dog fee schedule and a pop-up event schedule, see the Council website https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/dog-registration



