45th Monteith’s Dog Derby

45th Monteith’s Dog Derby leads Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival’s second day of winter shenanigans.



• 45th annual Monteith’s Dog Derby takes over Cardrona Alpine Resort

• Winterfest Dodgeball Champs continues its irreverent take on sport and prowess

• Mitch James and L.A.B. frontline another night of top kiwi music

• Real Journeys Friday Night Fireworks draws thousands to the Queenstown lakefront

Mountain dogs, dodgey lakeside moves, sparkling skies, music filling the streets and belly laughs sum up day two of the 45th Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival.

“A day like today represents what the Real Journey’s Queenstown Winter Festival is all,” said Festival Director Rae Baker.

“Queenstown’s streets and waterfront buzzing with family, friends and whanau enjoying live music, street fare, an amazing fireworks display and hilarious excuses for competition from lakefront to mountain top.”

After the annual Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival fireworks extravaganza, top kiwi acts Mitch James, L.A.B., Richter City Rebels and locals The Cellar Doors kept the thousands dancing.

“The Festival is legendary for bringing New Zealand’s top musicians and bands to Queenstown for free live concerts that read like a dream summer Festival line up,” said Ms Baker.

On a ‘bluebird’ day on Cardrona Alpine Resort, the Festival’s longest running event, the Monteith’s Dog Derby delivered thrills, spills and a cacophony of whistles and barks.







The winner of the townie section 2019 Monteith’s Dog was Richard Dunnett with Sam, second was Elliot Signal with Jake, and Ben Bland and Kipper came third. There were spills when third place getter Ben Bland hit the snow, producing some claret to go with the sponsors golden lager. Luckily, as a local Cardrona ski patroller, he was his own first responder and emerged for prize giving to claim third – by a nose.

Chris Lawson and Meg won the country title, with Sophie Erwood and Jay second and Martha Broughton and Cobb third. The winner of the Monteith’s Dog Barking saw Chris Lawson and Meg take a double title, Martha Broughton and Cobb were second and Iris Bragman and Lew were third.

The Suitcase Race saw Cody, Paul and Sean place after and the Tug O War on Skis, an event not seen since last century, was taken out by the Polywogs, beating Girl to the Power of One and the Cardrona Events Team.

At the same time as Cardrona was going to the dogs, the WinterFest Dodgeball Champs got underway. The Dodgeball Champs is always a crowd pleaser as 26 teams with names like the Dodginators and The Floppy Misfits battle it out for the title of WinterFest champions.

The 2019 champions were The 4 Horsy Men, Luke Smith, Joel Smith, Tim Vesey and Zeke Anderson, beating out The Floppy Missfits, Matthew Johnson, Megan Bayless, Robert Stewart, and Isabella Curcin. Best Dressed were the Skilli Sausages, Paul Skyllas, Jason Skyllas, Ben Natta and Luke Mooney. Best Support was a young fan named Charlotte who cheered with her little siblings the whole contest.

Friday was also the final night of WinterFest Comedy Night featuring Jeremy Corbett, Paul Ego, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, Hayley Sproull and Mel Bracewell (2018 Billy T Award winner) was another jaw aching sell-out.

Ms Baker urged Queenstowners and visitors to come to Queenstown for the More FM Day on the Bay on Saturday.

“Really most of the events are based around all the fun of watching other people crazy enough to polar plunge for cash and prizes in ridiculous ways while the rest of us cheer them on,” said Ms Baker.

