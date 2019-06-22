Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

45th Monteith’s Dog Derby

Saturday, 22 June 2019, 11:17 am
Press Release: Queenstown Winter Festival

45th Monteith’s Dog Derby leads Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival’s second day of winter shenanigans.

• 45th annual Monteith’s Dog Derby takes over Cardrona Alpine Resort
• Winterfest Dodgeball Champs continues its irreverent take on sport and prowess
• Mitch James and L.A.B. frontline another night of top kiwi music
• Real Journeys Friday Night Fireworks draws thousands to the Queenstown lakefront

Mountain dogs, dodgey lakeside moves, sparkling skies, music filling the streets and belly laughs sum up day two of the 45th Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival.

“A day like today represents what the Real Journey’s Queenstown Winter Festival is all,” said Festival Director Rae Baker.

“Queenstown’s streets and waterfront buzzing with family, friends and whanau enjoying live music, street fare, an amazing fireworks display and hilarious excuses for competition from lakefront to mountain top.”

After the annual Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival fireworks extravaganza, top kiwi acts Mitch James, L.A.B., Richter City Rebels and locals The Cellar Doors kept the thousands dancing.

“The Festival is legendary for bringing New Zealand’s top musicians and bands to Queenstown for free live concerts that read like a dream summer Festival line up,” said Ms Baker.

On a ‘bluebird’ day on Cardrona Alpine Resort, the Festival’s longest running event, the Monteith’s Dog Derby delivered thrills, spills and a cacophony of whistles and barks.



The winner of the townie section 2019 Monteith’s Dog was Richard Dunnett with Sam, second was Elliot Signal with Jake, and Ben Bland and Kipper came third. There were spills when third place getter Ben Bland hit the snow, producing some claret to go with the sponsors golden lager. Luckily, as a local Cardrona ski patroller, he was his own first responder and emerged for prize giving to claim third – by a nose.

Chris Lawson and Meg won the country title, with Sophie Erwood and Jay second and Martha Broughton and Cobb third. The winner of the Monteith’s Dog Barking saw Chris Lawson and Meg take a double title, Martha Broughton and Cobb were second and Iris Bragman and Lew were third.

The Suitcase Race saw Cody, Paul and Sean place after and the Tug O War on Skis, an event not seen since last century, was taken out by the Polywogs, beating Girl to the Power of One and the Cardrona Events Team.

At the same time as Cardrona was going to the dogs, the WinterFest Dodgeball Champs got underway. The Dodgeball Champs is always a crowd pleaser as 26 teams with names like the Dodginators and The Floppy Misfits battle it out for the title of WinterFest champions.

The 2019 champions were The 4 Horsy Men, Luke Smith, Joel Smith, Tim Vesey and Zeke Anderson, beating out The Floppy Missfits, Matthew Johnson, Megan Bayless, Robert Stewart, and Isabella Curcin. Best Dressed were the Skilli Sausages, Paul Skyllas, Jason Skyllas, Ben Natta and Luke Mooney. Best Support was a young fan named Charlotte who cheered with her little siblings the whole contest.

Friday was also the final night of WinterFest Comedy Night featuring Jeremy Corbett, Paul Ego, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, Hayley Sproull and Mel Bracewell (2018 Billy T Award winner) was another jaw aching sell-out.

Ms Baker urged Queenstowners and visitors to come to Queenstown for the More FM Day on the Bay on Saturday.

“Really most of the events are based around all the fun of watching other people crazy enough to polar plunge for cash and prizes in ridiculous ways while the rest of us cheer them on,” said Ms Baker.

Limited tickets are available from www.winterfestival.co.nz for;
• Audiology presents A Night of Drum & Base www.winterfestival.co.nz/2019-events/2019/6/22/audiology-presents-a-night-of-drum-amp-bass-ft-flowidus

Limited registrations are available on www.winterfestival.co.nz for;
• Tour de Cardies www.winterfestival.co.nz/2019-events/tour-de-cardies
• Macpac Mountain Bikes on Snow www.winterfestival.co.nz/2019-events/macpac-mountain-bikes-on-snow

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Queenstown Winter Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room.

Yet when taken in tandem with the actions already taken by the Ardern government to outlaw rapid fire rifles and shotguns, there is ample reason to conclude that the buy-back and amnesty scheme announced this morning will indeed save lives in New Zealand. More>>

 

World Refugee Day: Former Refugees Say Policy Must Change

This year, 1000 refugees will be able to resettle here in New Zealand - but there are restrictions on where those people can come from. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham: Hit & Run Author 'Believes Insurgents Were In Village'

One of the authors of Hit & Run has backtracked from a key claim in the book, revealing he now believes armed insurgents were in a village attacked by New Zealand elite soldiers. More>>

ALSO:

The Lobbyist Staffer: PM Defends Handling Of Conflicts Of Interest

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's comfortable with the way her interim chief of staff's conflicts of interest were managed. More>>

ALSO:

2020 Election Changes: Same Day Enrolment, Supermarket Voting

New Zealand’s democracy is to be enhanced, with voters gaining the right to enrol on election day at next year’s general election and allowing ballot boxes to be placed in supermarkets and malls to make it easier for people to vote, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced. More>>

ALSO:

"Population Density": Stats NZ, Phone Companies To Track People's Movements

Stats NZ is partnering with cellphone companies to launch a new way of tracking people's movements every hour. More>>

ALSO:

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 