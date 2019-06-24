Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council to consider draft Climate Action Plan

Monday, 24 June 2019, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Following a mandate from Council late last year, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) staff have developed a draft Climate Action Plan for the district. This follows extensive discussions with iwi, key external stakeholders, local climate change experts, and the community through the My Place facilitated workshops.

The draft plan will considered by elected members at the Council meeting this week and if approved, community engagement on the draft plan is expected to begin in July/August.

Detailed in the draft plan are activities for QLDC and other sectors to act on over the next three years, primarily to respond to the effects of climate change and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

QLDC General Manager Corporate Services Meaghan Miller said the draft plan reflected the Council’s express desire for action with an approach that emphasised the need for cross-sector collaboration.

“Adapting to the effects of climate change has become increasingly urgent and to make a real difference, we need collaborative action. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), we have only 12 years until the effects of climate change are irreversible. We know those estimations are now likely to be revised to outline an even more concerning picture,” said Ms Miller. Council had already commissioned its own report into the implications of Climate Change on the Queenstown Lakes District by Bodeker Scientific. “It’s compelling evidence that needs to be widely understood by the entire community but, in a nut shell, life will be wetter and warmer.”



QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen said the draft plan demonstrates bold leadership and sends a message to businesses and the community that QLDC is serious about addressing climate impacts.

“The draft plan is aligned to Vision Beyond 2050, and is the first of many climate action plans for our district. This plan speaks to what will be a significant investment into mitigation and adaption,” said Mr Theelen.

If the draft action plan is approved, the community will be notified in the coming weeks of key dates to provide feedback. Ms Miller said the meeting on Thursday would also be addressed by the group Extinction Rebellion ahead of adopting the draft plan.

“It’s great timing. This group will find a Council that has embraced the challenge presented by climate change and is well advanced in its planning to respond to this global crisis.”

To view a copy of the draft climate action plan, please visit: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/council-online/council-documents/agendas-and-minutes/full-council-agendas/2019-full-council-agenda/27-june-2019/

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions.

The in-principle decisions are part of Phase 2 of the Review of the Reserve Bank Act, which is making sure the 30-year old laws regulating our banking system are up to scratch. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Stats NZ: Gender Inclusive Questions Introduced

More than 28,000 New Zealand households will be asked to take part in the upcoming Household Economic Survey. Starting this year, the survey will ask people to describe their gender – whether that is male, female, or if they see themselves another way, such as one of many non-binary genders. More>>

New Report: Are We Listening To Children?

A report released today is a sharp reminder that what children and young people say makes a difference, and that it’s time we paid more attention to their views, says Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

The Nation: Canadian Euthanasia Practitioner Stefanie Green

The euthanasia debate is progressing, with the End of Life Choice Bill expected to have its second reading in Parliament on Wednesday. A similar bill was passed in Canada in 2016 ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The New Op Burnham Revelations

Eight centuries ago at Beziers in France, the papal soldiers besieging the town faced much the same problem as the New Zealand troops engaged in Operation Burnham – namely, how to how to tell the difference among the town’s inhabitants as to which were Cathar heretics, and which were true Catholics... More>>

ALSO:

World Refugee Day: Former Refugees Say Policy Must Change

This year, 1000 refugees will be able to resettle here in New Zealand - but there are restrictions on where those people can come from. More>>

ALSO:

The Lobbyist Staffer: PM Defends Handling Of Conflicts Of Interest

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's comfortable with the way her interim chief of staff's conflicts of interest were managed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 