Communities invited to connect over shared path

27 June 2019





Communities invited to connect over Auckland Harbour Bridge Shared Path plans





The NZ Transport Agency wants to connect with local communities about its plans for a shared walking and cycling path across the Auckland Harbour Bridge and along the SeaPath route to Takapuna.

It’s inviting people living in communities on both sides of the harbour bridge to visit drop-in sessions early next month so they can learn more about the projects and help shape the planning work that is underway.

“We are very excited to be delivering these transformational projects and know that there are many in the community who have long wanted to be able to cross the harbour on their bike and on foot,” says the Transport Agency’s Director of Regional Relationships, Steve Mutton.

“We want to keep you updated, involved and connected throughout the design and construction process. It is important to us that you know where to go if you have questions or want to share your thoughts with us.”

“We want to hear from you, particularly if you are a representative of, or part of, a community organisation or interest group in the area.”

“While we won’t have any new or additional information to what has already been shared on our website, these drop-in sessions will be a great opportunity for you to meet the project team and will help us to understand the community’s interest in the Auckland Harbour Bridge Shared Path and SeaPath projects.”







The Transport Agency is working on plans for the five-metre wide Auckland Harbour Bridge Shared Path which could go into construction as early as the end of 2020.

It’s also continuing to work on SeaPath, a 4km shared path between Northcote Point and Esmonde Road, Takapuna, ensuring the design and delivery coordinates with plans for the walking and cycling link over the bridge.

Together the two projects will connect with and support the growing network of shared paths and cycleways on the North Shore and in the city, providing more transport choices for everyone.

Drop in events will be held at:

Northcote War Memorial Hall

2 Rodney Road, Northcote Point

on 3 July between 4-8pm

Harbour View Lounge at Ponsonby Cruising Club

141-151 Westhaven Drive, Westhaven

on 4 July between 4-8pm

More information about the Auckland Harbour Bridge Shared Path project is available at www.nzta.govt.nz/ahbpath and for the Seapath project please visit www.nzta.govt.nz/seapath. If you would like to talk to the project team or register interest in the AHB Shared Path project please email the team on ahbpath@nzta.govt.nz



ends



© Scoop Media

