New waste and recycling collection service starts Monday

The Queenstown Lakes District’s collective journey towards zero waste takes another step forward next week with a new district-wide residential waste and recycling collection service kicking off on 1 July.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said around 54,000 bins had been delivered across the district ready for the new service, which is smarter, more streamlined and offers a consistent approach to kerbside collections.

“There has been a significant effort made to deliver bins to all properties eligible for the service. We only have a small number to deliver over the coming days and expect to have these completed by the middle of next week,” he said.

If you are one of the few that don’t receive the bins in time for collection, bags will be available at Council offices and the Queenstown Events Centre for you to store your rubbish in until the bins arrive.

With collections starting in just a few days, there’s some important information residents need to know.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Pete Hansby reminded residents that the recycling bins are collected on alternative weeks and the waste bin is collected every week.

On the first week of collections Wakatipu residents (including Glenorchy and Kingston) will need to put out their glass and waste bins while Upper Clutha residents (including Cardrona, Luggate, Makarora and Hawea) will need to put out their mixed recycling and waste bins.

“Make sure you check the collection calendar that came with your bins or if you want a weekly reminder, you can head to our website and sign up for a text message or email alert every week,” Mr Hansby said.







“The ‘how-to’ info that came along with your bins is also really helpful. It is really clear on what to put in each bin and how to reduce contamination so that more material, particularly glass, can be recycled. Remember, if you’re in doubt on whether it can be recycled, put it in the waste bin to avoid contamination,” he said.

The new contract will be delivered by Waste Management New Zealand Ltd, who have partnered with local community enterprise Wastebusters to deliver a vastly improved service to the community.

“Waste Management is very pleased to be commencing services for residents and businesses of the district next week. We are looking forward to getting under way and then working with our partners Wastebusters and the Council to deliver improved recycling and reuse outcomes over the coming years,” said Waste Management South Island General Manager Gareth James.

Mayor Boult acknowledged the hard work of the large number of people involved in transitioning to a new service.

“There has been an incredible amount of work done in the past twelve months leading up to the new service starting. Around 54,000 bins have been delivered district-wide, new trucks built and delivered, collection staff recruited and trained, a new brand established, education material produced, an online collection reminder website set up, facilities refurbished for handover and so much more,” Mayor Boult said.

“It has been a significant undertaking and I’d like to personally thank everyone involved and am looking forward to seeing the huge improvement the service will deliver for our residents. It’s just one of the steps required as we work together towards being a zero waste district,” he said.

If any eligible households still have not yet received their bins after Tuesday, please contact QLDC customer services as soon as possible with your address and valuation number.

Only residential properties are eligible for the new kerbside collection service. Commercial properties, including houses rented predominantly as visitor accommodation are not eligible for this service and will not receive bins. These properties will need to organise a private commercial collection. For a list commercial providers, head to www.qldc.govt.nz/commercial-services

The old wheelie bins and black crates can either be repurposed or returned to the Frankton Transfer Station or Wastebusters in Wanaka.

