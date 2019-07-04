Luggate Red Bridge, SH8A, open from 5pm Friday 5 July



Luggate Red Bridge, SH8A, open from 5pm Friday 5 July after six weeks safety barrier installations and deck maintenance

The NZ Transport Agency’s Aspiring Highways team is in the final stages of completing six weeks of maintenance and safety works on the Luggate Red Bridge, State Highway 8A.

The work included installing safety barriers on both sides of the single lane bridge, with repairs to the timber deck undertaken at the same time.

Road users had a daytime detour on week days since early May.

The bridge will be open to traffic from 5pm tomorrow, Friday 5 July.

“The Luggate Red Bridge is an essential piece of infrastructure for many people and particularly the local community. We would like to thank all bridge users for their patience using the detour while this important work has been undertaken,” says Mark Stewart, Maintenance Contract Manager, for the Transport Agency.

