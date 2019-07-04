Luggate Red Bridge, SH8A, open from 5pm Friday 5 July
Thursday, 4 July 2019, 11:00 am
Press Release: NZTA
4 July 2019
Luggate Red Bridge, SH8A, open
from 5pm Friday 5 July after six weeks safety barrier
installations and deck maintenance
The NZ Transport
Agency’s Aspiring Highways team is in the final stages of
completing six weeks of maintenance and safety works on the
Luggate Red Bridge, State Highway 8A.
The work
included installing safety barriers on both sides of the
single lane bridge, with repairs to the timber deck
undertaken at the same time.
Road users had a daytime
detour on week days since early May.
The bridge will
be open to traffic from 5pm tomorrow, Friday 5 July.
“The Luggate Red Bridge is an essential piece of
infrastructure for many people and particularly the local
community. We would like to thank all bridge users for
their patience using the detour while this important work
has been undertaken,” says Mark Stewart, Maintenance
Contract Manager, for the Transport
Agency.
ends
