Cooks Beach cairn reinstated before Tuia 250 commemorations



The stone cairn, which marked the 1769 visit of Captain Cook to New Zealand and toppled into the sea during a storm in July 2018, will be placed back on-site ahead of the Tuia, Cook 250 commemorations in October 2019.

Fortunately the monument, made out of Coromandel granite, wasn't damaged in the storm, but the foreshore and reserve where it sat needs restoring.

This has meant planning the build of a timber back-stop wall, set below ground level, to protect existing infrastructure (road, footpath, water supply, stormwater and waste water pipes) from the sea, as well as reinstating the foreshore and sand dunes.

A concept design (above) was presented at a public community meeting on site at the end of December 2018.

A resource consent application is currently being processed and is pending approval for the backstop wall. The works also takes into consideration timing around the Tuia 250 commemorations events. Notification of the start date and construction period will be provided to affected parties once a contract has been awarded for both stages of the project and the programme for construction is confirmed.

We're also currently consulting with affected parties. A letter was sent out to DOC, iwi and 13 property owners, who were considered to be the most affected.







Meanwhile, the beach nourishment and planting will align with the next planting season in May/June 2020.

When work does start, access during construction will be restricted to areas outside of that backstop wall and beach nourishment sites. Signage also will be provided onsite to direct the public to the available beach access points.

Following completion of the beach nourishment, permanent beach access will be provided at a designated location, through the planted dune area.



