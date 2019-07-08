Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cooks Beach cairn reinstated before Tuia 250 commemorations

Monday, 8 July 2019, 12:41 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council


The stone cairn, which marked the 1769 visit of Captain Cook to New Zealand and toppled into the sea during a storm in July 2018, will be placed back on-site ahead of the Tuia, Cook 250 commemorations in October 2019.

Fortunately the monument, made out of Coromandel granite, wasn't damaged in the storm, but the foreshore and reserve where it sat needs restoring.

This has meant planning the build of a timber back-stop wall, set below ground level, to protect existing infrastructure (road, footpath, water supply, stormwater and waste water pipes) from the sea, as well as reinstating the foreshore and sand dunes.

A concept design (above) was presented at a public community meeting on site at the end of December 2018.

A resource consent application is currently being processed and is pending approval for the backstop wall. The works also takes into consideration timing around the Tuia 250 commemorations events. Notification of the start date and construction period will be provided to affected parties once a contract has been awarded for both stages of the project and the programme for construction is confirmed.

We're also currently consulting with affected parties. A letter was sent out to DOC, iwi and 13 property owners, who were considered to be the most affected.



Meanwhile, the beach nourishment and planting will align with the next planting season in May/June 2020.

When work does start, access during construction will be restricted to areas outside of that backstop wall and beach nourishment sites. Signage also will be provided onsite to direct the public to the available beach access points.

Following completion of the beach nourishment, permanent beach access will be provided at a designated location, through the planted dune area.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

 

Health: The Salvation Army Opens Free Medical Clinic

The Salvation Army is running a temporary medical consultation service from one of its busiest centres this month to make healthcare more accessible to people living in poverty. More>>

LGNZ Meeting: Local Government Has Some Requests

This year’s remits covered issues as varied as climate change, to fireworks, tourist accommodation, building defects, campgrounds, alcohol, road safety and the beauty industry. More>>

ALSO:

High Needs Support Changes: Family Carers To Be Paid

Parents and partners of disabled people with high or very high support needs will be paid for caring for their family members, as the Government acts to restore fairness and dignity. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 