Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Southlands Climate Emergency or Climate Urgency

Friday, 12 July 2019, 8:18 am
Opinion: Denis Bartley

Environment Southlands Climate Emergency motion was headlined in the Southland Times (4/7/19) ‘Climate Emergency’ nixed,

I looked up the derivation of the word ‘nixed’. It’s the late 18th century German word ‘nichts’ meaning ‘put an end to; cancel ‘.

Many people including myself were disappointed. Do the majority (8 to 4) Environment Southland (ES) councillors know more than they are saying ? Clr Guyton explained emergency and asked for scientific evidence that children, in councils and countries who have passed the motion, are in fear and panic. Clr Rodway proposed an amendment to include a definition of emergency but to no avail.

The ES Council (10 for with 2 abstaining) then passed Clr Roy’s motion identifying the climate crisis urgency and requiring an action plan. ES CEO Rob Phillips then said “it could be produced in 3 months.”

So we await with anticipation the October 2019, unveiling /revelation of the action plan. I expect the plan to identify whether ‘the climate crisis is ‘ urgent’, as the ES councillors unanimously believe, or an ‘emergency’ as Clrs Guyton and Currie believe.

I chose the words ‘unveiling/revelation’ intentionally. They are derived from the ancient Greek word- Apocalypse. The final book of the New Testament we now call Revelations, in Greek is Apocalypse.

This week we have had the unveiling/ revelation of ‘Great South’. Imagine as a matter of interpretation in years gone by, we could have called it the “Great South apocalypse’.

That’s what I believed happened at the ES council meeting. The interpretation of the words ‘emergency’ and ‘urgent” were the sticking points.

We await the Environment Southlands October Apocalypse.




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Denis Bartley on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves (so that the banking system could survive a crisis in future without a taxpayer bailout and without raiding the deposit accounts of its own customers) then – as surely as night follows day – you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

 

Sitting On Defence: Terms Of Reference For Defence Estate Review

“The 81,000 hectare Defence estate is at a crossroads; much of it is run down, and outdated,” says Ron Mark. “It needs to be improved in order to gain, train and retain our service people, now and into the future." More>>

ALSO:

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 