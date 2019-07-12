Second arrest in Taupo attempted robbery

Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone, Taupo CIB:

Police has arrested a second person in relation to the attempted robbery of a central Taupo jeweller on Monday, 8 July.

A 36-year-old man handed himself in to Police this morning and is in custody.

He will appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow morning charged with unlawful taking, burglary, aggravated assault and the use of a firearm to prevent detention of another.

I would like to thank members of the public who provided information which, combined with the dedication of staff from the Taupo and Tokoroa CIB, has helped result in this arrest today.

Though a large number of witnesses have spoken to us, I would encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or the actions of those involved, before or after, to come forward.

I am particularly interested in hearing from those who may have seen the blue Mazda Familia involved in this heist either before or after it occurred.

The vehicle was left abandoned on Motutere Street a short distance from the scene.











