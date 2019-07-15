Fatal crash, Huntly
Monday, 15 July 2019, 3:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single-vehicle crash near
Huntly earlier this month.
Police were called to the scene
on Rotowaro Road about 3:15pm on Wednesday 3 July.
The
driver died in Waikato Hospital on Saturday 13 July.
She
was 37-year-old Kiritai Moana of
Ngaruawahia.
