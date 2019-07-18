Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Developer leading the way on building sustainably

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 9:53 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council owned developers Urban Plus Ltd (UPL) have made a commitment to building more sustainable homes, as Council works towards a zero carbon target.

UPL is switching from using natural gas to using electricity and other more sustainable options for more than 100 dwellings it’s planning to build over the next two years. It’s also committed to build at least one Homestar® rated house or townhouse this coming year, in what’s believed to be a first for Lower Hutt. Homestar® is an independent rating tool that measures the health, warmth and efficiency of houses.

According to the NZ Green Building Council, New Zealand’s built environment is responsible for 20 percent of the country’s carbon footprint and emissions from the construction industry have increased by 66 percent in the decade from 2007- 2017.

UPL Chief Executive Craig Walton says the construction and related property services industry has a significant role to play in reducing emissions.

“We want to significantly reduce any harm and impact on the environment and we encourage others in the building industry to consider what they can do to reduce their carbon footprint,” he said.

“UPL has scope to do this in a number of more sustainable ways when building, especially during the material selection phase and minimising waste during the construction process. We also want to apply best practice in terms of passive design in areas like insulation. Our aim is to minimise energy consumption promoting warmer, dryer and healthier homes at minimal cost to the occupier.



“Our shareholder, Hutt City Council, has set a net zero carbon target and we want to do everything we can to help achieve this by incorporating sustainability features in the dwellings we are designing and developing. This includes using electricity and water saving features minimising building waste and making buildings ready for charging electric vehicles.”

Hutt City Council Manager Sustainability and Resilience Jörn Scherzer says changing the way we power our homes will be essential in moving to zero carbon.

“Energy emissions in Lower Hutt make up 35% of our city’s total emissions so relatively small changes can have a big impact. In a household that has three showers per day all up, the greenhouse gas emissions associated with a heat pump or solar water heater are approximately 80% lower than when using gas. Over 15 years each home could avoid up to 12 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions,” says Scherzer.

At the end of 2018 Hutt City Council set an organisational target of being zero carbon by 2050. This extended to Council Controlled Organisations like UPL. A possible approach to develop a Lower Hutt Zero Carbon Plan to achieve city-wide emission reductions will be presented to council later in the year.

Council is also actively exploring relevant initiatives to lower its carbon footprint in other business areas, such as the management of energy at its own facilities and its vehicle fleet, and when it considers key investments, such as pools and hubs.

UPL builds and manages rental properties for the elderly and builds new dwellings for sale, some of which have pre-set sales prices making them more affordable. Profits from the sale of these properties are invested back into UPL’s public housing portfolio. UPL will be working to implement sustainable building practices immediately and anticipates that the construction of the first Homestar® rated dwelling will lead to many more.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

 

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

ALSO:

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 