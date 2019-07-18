Murder charge in relation to Western Bay of Plenty death

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a 2-year-old girl at Little Waihi, Western Bay of Plenty, on Thursday 21 March 2019.

He is due to appear at Tauranga District Court tomorrow, Friday 19 July.

“This was a tragic incident and we would like to thank members of the public for their assistance and cooperation during the course of this investigation,” says Detective Sergeant Louise Curragh.

“As the matter is now before the court Police will be making no further comment.”

