Murder charge in relation to Western Bay of Plenty death
Thursday, 18 July 2019, 11:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in
relation to the death of a 2-year-old girl at Little Waihi,
Western Bay of Plenty, on Thursday 21 March 2019.
He is
due to appear at Tauranga District Court tomorrow, Friday 19
July.
“This was a tragic incident and we would like to
thank members of the public for their assistance and
cooperation during the course of this investigation,” says
Detective Sergeant Louise Curragh.
“As the matter is now
before the court Police will be making no further
comment.”
