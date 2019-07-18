ANZPAA Police Conference 2019 wraps up

ANZPAA Police Conference 2019 wraps up with focus on mental health, technology

The Australia New Zealand Policing Advisory Agency (ANZPAA) today announced the successful conclusion of its’ two-day Police Conference 2019 in Melbourne, hosted by the Police Commissioners of Australia and New Zealand.

Commissioner Grant Stevens, South Australia Police and Deputy Chair of the ANZPAA Board, praised the conference program which focused on readying police for future challenges.

“This was the first time we’ve opened the ANZPAA conference to a wider audience and we are delighted that over 400 of law enforcement’s best and brightest from across Australia and New Zealand enjoyed this exceptional opportunity to learn from leaders in policing, defence and industry,” said Commissioner Stevens.

Speakers at ANZPAA Police Conference 2019 included global experts on police mental health, diversity and inclusion, neuroscience and learning, innovation, road safety and digitisation, IoT and protecting communities.

ANZPAA Chief Executive Officer, Katherine Van Gurp said she was delighted with reaction to the event.

“The conference couldn’t happen without the co-operation of police forces from across Australia and New Zealand working together to focus on the future of policing. It’s exceeded our expectations, both in terms of delegate numbers and uptake from our wonderful sponsors.

“Sixty-three speakers across 36 sessions shared their research, wisdom and lived experience with an audience of 400 plus delegates from Australia, New Zealand and around the globe.







“PC19 addressed the issues that are key to the success of law enforcement, from the opportunities presented by new and emerging technologies to the challenges of sustaining a mentally and physically healthy workforce, to the digitisation of policing and more.

“In addition to being resilient and reflective of the communities they serve, the police force of the future needs to be smart and connected,” said Katherine Van Gurp.

The Australia New Zealand Policing Advisory Agency (ANZPAA) is the policy and research agency for policing, working directly to Police Commissioners across Australia and New Zealand.





© Scoop Media

