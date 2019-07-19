Consumers reminded to service gas appliances

In the wake of today’s explosion in a house in Christchurch, Master Plumbers, Gasfitters & Drainlayers NZ stresses the importance of getting gas appliances regularly serviced.

“We are saddened to see this accident, and our thoughts are with those affected. We want people to be assured that gas appliances are safe, but must be serviced on an annual basis to ensure they are operating correctly and efficiently,” says Master Plumbers chief executive Greg Wallace.

“Consumers should keep records of when appliances were last serviced and check the manufacturers’ recommendations for specific appliances.”

Whilst it’s too early to understand the exact cause of the explosion, events of this nature are a rare occurrence in New Zealand, says Wallace.

“When handled correctly, LPG and natural gas are safe, so consumers should not be alarmed.”

Householders are required by law to use an authorised gasfitter to install, service, repair or replace gas appliances and fittings.

“New Zealand has a robust compulsory professional development programme in place for plumbers and gasfitters to keep them up to date with technological developments,” says Wallace.

Anyone concerned about gas installations or appliances in their property should contact a licensed gasfitter, who can check they are working correctly and are in good repair.

Adequate ventilation is also essential for gas appliances, so take the opportunity to get appliances checked to ensure air flow vents are clean and operating as they should.







About Master Plumbers, Gasfitters & Drainlayers NZ

Master Plumbers, Gasfitters & Drainlayers NZ is a non-profit membership organisation that represents nationwide member businesses.

With 17 Associations and Branches across New Zealand, our members represent around 70 per cent of registered plumbers, gasfitters and drainlayers in both the residential and commercial sectors.

Master Plumbers advocate for members on plumbing issues that impact their businesses, our industry and/or public health and safety.

Find a local Master Gasfitter online: https://www.masterplumbers.org.nz/homeowner-info/





