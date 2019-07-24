Witnesses sought following Dunedin assault
Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 12:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking information following an assault at
the Suburbia Bar, Lower Stuart Street, Dunedin.
Around
1.45am on Sunday 7 July a 24-year-old woman and 22-year-old
man were seriously assaulted.
A 28-year-old man has been
arrested in relation to the incident.
“Both victims were
taken to hospital, but are now recovering well,” says
Constable Peter Bevin.
“We encourage anyone who
witnessed this incident to contact Police.”
If you have
any information that may assist please call Police quoting
file number 190708/8573 on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously
on 0800 555
111.
