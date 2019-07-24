Witnesses sought following Dunedin assault

Police are seeking information following an assault at the Suburbia Bar, Lower Stuart Street, Dunedin.

Around 1.45am on Sunday 7 July a 24-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were seriously assaulted.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

“Both victims were taken to hospital, but are now recovering well,” says Constable Peter Bevin.

“We encourage anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Police.”

If you have any information that may assist please call Police quoting file number 190708/8573 on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

