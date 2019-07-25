Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Snapshot of Council’s work on climate change

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Councillors at today’s Planning, Finance and Community Committee meeting were provided with a snapshot of Council’s approach to climate change.

The report tabled at the meeting provided a number of examples of Council actions, and planning work underway, to decrease our emissions and adapt to climate change impacts.

Council Chief Executive, Mark Wheeler, said the current actions include Council’s promotion of walking, cycling and public transport. “Our ongoing investment in the provisions of walking and bike trails around Marlborough is testament to this,” Mr Wheeler said.

“We are also working hard to improve resource efficiency and the health of homes through our energy efficiency schemes, which have so far assisted over 1000 ratepayers, as well as focussing on our own energy efficiencies here at Council,” he said.

Solid waste is another focus area for Council. A lot of work has gone into waste minimisation and actions to divert waste into reuse and recycling. Council participates in the Emissions Trading Scheme and also flares gas created at Bluegums Landfill, which significantly reduces emissions.

Further planning work is being undertaken by Council and includes options for electric vehicles in future fleets, building management and systems policies to reduce energy consumption, conversion of waste streams to energy, and energy efficient building design.

“Council’s Climate Change Integrated Work Programme is another example of the work we’ve got underway. The focus has been on adapting to climate change impacts, such as sea level rise which will require flood protection and drainage upgrades overtime. So far three reports have been presented to Council as part of this programme, including flood protection and control, three waters and solid waste. Other scheduled reports due to be presented this year include land transport, water – quality and quantity, and resource management policy and practice,” Mr Wheeler said.



Council faces challenges into the future in dealing with the impacts of climate change, however we’re not alone. Guidance and resources from Local Government New Zealand and central Government are key to our approach to managing climate change now, and in the future.

For more information please refer to the report presented to the Committee. This is available on Council’s website: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/meetings?item=id:23x4cq2ay1cxbyq8w65u

ENDS


