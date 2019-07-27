Serious incident, Silverstream, Upper Hutt

Two people are in custody following a serious incident in Silverstream around 12:25am.

Police were called to Eastern Hutt Road after receiving a number of reports that a steamroller was being used to damage a number of vehicles gathered in the area.

Upon arrival Police arrested a man using the steamroller for endangering transport and for assault.

An associate of the man was also arrested for assault.

The two men remain in custody and are speaking with Police.

One person sustained leg injuries involving another vehicle, and another person sustained facial injuries following an altercation.

A number of vehicles were also damaged.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was involved in this incident, particularly those who may have video footage which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.

