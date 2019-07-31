Taskforce workers join Fox Landfill slip clean-up efforts

Work-ready job seekers are joining in the clean-up effort at the Fox Landfill slip following the activation of emergency response funding.

The job seekers will receive funding from Ministry of Social Development’s Enhanced Taskforce Green emergency response fund to be paid for their work assisting with the large-scale efforts to clear rubbish and debris caused by the landfill slip in Westland District.

"The activation of Enhanced Taskforce Green enables $500,000 to be available to employ people to help with the clearing of rubbish from areas affected by the Fox Landfill slip," says Regional Commissioner Craig Churchill.

"Through this taskforce funding we are enabling job seekers to take up paid employment by joining the clean-up effort. "

This week more than 20 job seekers have entered into paid work to assist responders on the ground in the riverbed clean-up. Mr Churchill says the additional people power will provide a welcome boost to the joint clean-up effort already underway.

"This will provide agencies involved in clearing the area more options and greater resource when it comes to boots on the ground which is a vitally important aspect of the clean-up efforts."

Mr Churchill says the number of people on job seeker benefits expressing interest in joining the Fox Landfill clean-up had been encouraging.

"We’ve had expressions of interest from all over the country with some people indicating they would be willing to travel quite some distance to take up the work offer."

For more information on Enhanced Taskforce Green please visit www.workandincome.govt.nz/providers/responding-to-an-emergency/enhanced-taskforce-green.html











