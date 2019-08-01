Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Disabled People welcome free buses in Hamilton

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Disabled Persons Assembly

Waikato is setting an example for the rest of the country with its implementation of free buses for disabled people, the Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA) says.

From today applications open for disabled people who are unable to drive to travel for free on all Hamilton City buses as well as on the 20 Cambridge, 21 Northern Connector, 22 Morrinsville Paeroa, 23 Raglan and 24 Te Awamutu services.

“This is great news for disabled people who rely on public transport to get out and about and participate in their community,” DPA Waikato Kaituitui Joy Ho says.

“Many disabled people are unable to drive, unable to cycle and cannot walk far. For us buses are really important in enabling us to independently participate in our community.

“However, statistically disabled people are on much lower incomes, and on top of this there are disability-related expenses. Disabled people are often struggling financially and so the cost of bus fares can be a barrier to getting out and about.

“Disabled people face many barriers every day. Making buses free takes away a barrier, it supports disabled people to get out and be in their community.

“It’s great that the Waikato Regional Council has listened to disabled people and is supporting us in this way.”

Ms Ho started a petition calling for free buses for disabled people last July. After over 2,500 people signed it, she presented it to the Waikato Regional Council.

The council voted to introduce the 100% bus concessions for disabled people in December 2018, and has implemented it earlier than the upcoming new bus ticketing system which is experiencing delays.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Disabled Persons Assembly on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Grand Polytech Merger: Sweeping Vocational Training Reform Plan

“The changes we are making will give industry greater control over all aspects of vocational education and training, making the system more responsive to employers’ needs and to the changing world of work.

“Industry and employers will identify skills needs, set standards and approve qualifications and credentials, and influence funding decisions.
“The changes will also ensure we do better for learners who haven’t been well-served by the present system..." More>>

 

Ihumātao: Māori Development Minister Meets SOUL Co-Founder

A leader in the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland is describing a hui with the Māori Development Minister as positive and constructive. More>>

ALSO:

Chlorine Ahead: New National Drinking Water Regulator Confirmed

To drive home the point that drinking water standards must rise, a new Water Services Bill to be introduced to Parliament shortly will remove the current legislation's "lesser requirement to take 'all practicable steps' to comply". More>>

ALSO:

Supreme Court: Peter Ellis Granted Leave To Appeal

Ellis, 61, was jailed for 10 years for abusing seven children at the Christchurch Civic Creche in 1991. He served seven years of that sentence, but has always maintained his innocence. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect. More>>

ALSO:

'Booking Issue': AUT Denies Cancelling Tiananmen Square Event Over China Pressure

Auckland University of Technology has denied bowing to Chinese government pressure to stop one of its rooms being used for an event marking the 30th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. More>>

ALSO:

Committee Stages Debated: Amendments To The End Of Life Choice Bill

“Some supporters may be disappointed that this SOP will create one of the most conservative assisted dying regimes in the world, but I have listened to concerns from supporters and opponents...” More>>

ALSO:

Jane Kelsey: Is NZ About To Accept Investment Disputes In RCEP?

“Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) in international trade and investment agreements ‘a dog’, and promised no ISDS in future agreements...” More>>

ALSO:

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 