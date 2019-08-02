Council releases 2019 Pre-Election Report

Like all local authority Chief Executives, Marlborough District Council’s Chief Executive is required to produce a pre-election report.

The 2019 Pre-Election Report provides information to voters and candidates, to encourage well-informed discussion on the issues facing Council in the lead up to the October 2019 local body elections.

The report summarises Council’s major priorities including its core infrastructure investment and the Marlborough Environment Plan. It also includes proposed major projects outlined in Council’s 2018-28 Long Term Plan. Council’s financial strategy and rates movements over the past three years feature in the report, along with Council’s financial position for the previous three years, and forecasts for the next three financial years.

Marlborough District Council Chief Executive, Mark Wheeler, says the outlook for Marlborough over the next three years is exciting, but significant challenges remain.

“Balancing the community’s expectations of additional Council activities with our ability to provide core infrastructure is a challenge we will continue to face, however this is an issue, I believe, we are well positioned to meet,” Mr Wheeler said.

“Our balance sheet is strong, as evidenced by our Standard and Poors AA (positive credit watch) rating. That provides Council with a solid financial base,” he said.

For a full copy of the 2019 Pre-Election Report please visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/elections/2019-council-election/pre-election-report

