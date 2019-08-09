Electric rubbish trucks help NPDC cut district’s carbon

Electric rubbish trucks are the latest weapon in NPDC’s Zero Waste arsenal, and they’ve hit the streets around New Plymouth this week.

The six new electric trucks will be used for the new landfill and food scraps bin collection service when New Plymouth moves from bags to bins on 30 September.

Infrastructure Manager David Langford says the revamp of the collection service was the perfect opportunity to look into using electric trucks as NPDC ramps up its efforts to cut emissions.

“We take the issue of climate change seriously and we strive to cut NPDC’s carbon footprint wherever possible,” says Mr Langford. “It’s a balancing act between our aspirations to cut emissions while ensuring we invest ratepayers’ money wisely.

“We think these trucks tick all the boxes when it comes to a long-term solution to cutting CO2 emissions and we’re considering replacing the current diesel-powered recycling and bottle collection trucks with electric trucks when the contract finishes in 2024.”

The new electric trucks are funded through existing budgets and are already on the district’s roads. The distinctive red-liveried trucks have been trialled over the last week ahead of the start of the landfill and food scraps kerbside service at the end of next month.

The bins are part of $20 million NPDC is investing over the next decade as part of the journey to Zero Waste 2040. From 30 September, the food scraps bin will be collected weekly and the glass and landfill bin collected one week, recycling the next. Food scraps previously made up 40% of rubbish going to landfill but the new bins will divert this waste which will be used to make useful compost.

Other Zero Waste projects will include the opening of recycling and repurpose facility called The Junction on Colson Road and community conversations about extending the collection service into the CBD.

© Scoop Media

