As-Salam Mosque Open Day

As-Salamulikum Everyone

The As-Salam Mosque on 3 Akatea Road, Glendene is holding an open day on the 24th of August from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Everyone welcome. First 3 people to correctly answer this question

will receive a prize. ""tiny.cc/(roughly how many Muslims are there in the World)+1".".

Muslims refrain from Alcohol, Gambling and Drugs and Smoking as they strive to become better husbands, Fathers and men in the community.



