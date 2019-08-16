Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Royal Commission of Inquiry into Christchurch Mosques Attack

Friday, 16 August 2019, 10:57 am
Press Release: Royal Commission of Inquiry into Attack on ChCh

Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques on 15 March 2019


The first Muslim Community Reference Group meeting, with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques, was held in Christchurch last month.

“I was humbled by the dedication of all members to their communities and to helping us with this important work,” says Royal Commission Chair Sir William Young.

“We’re encouraged by the participation in the Muslim Community Reference Group and we appreciate the willingness to engage with and advise the Royal Commission especially from those who have already suffered so much,” says Royal Commission Member Jacqui Caine.

The Muslim Community Reference Group, like the Royal Commission, is keenly aware of the need to consider those most deeply affected by the attacks on 15 March 2019.

“At the heart of our work are the 51 people who lost their lives and the relatives, friends and fellow Muslims who grieve them. Much has been asked of them already. We are also deeply mindful of the need to respect Muslim events and practices like the iddah grieving period, Ramadan and the hajj. We will give the families and victims all the time and space they need and have invited them to meet with us on their terms and in a way that suits them,” said Sir William.

The Muslim Community Reference Group will help to ensure the Royal Commission process builds in appropriate and accessible opportunities for Muslim communities to take part in the inquiry.

The Royal Commission began its community engagement in the week of 13 May with meetings in Christchurch with Muslim religious leaders, the Christchurch Muslim Liaison Group, Ngāi Tahu leaders and the Mayor of Christchurch City. The establishment of the Muslim Community Reference Group enhances the work already underway to connect with the communities.

A wide range of nominations went into the mix to determine the make-up of the group, which has been designed to be as representative as possible.

Criteria for ensuring the right balance included, gender, ethnicity, religious viewpoint, age, geographical location and member’s individual and valuable connections to their communities.

The Muslim Community Reference Group is just one way the Royal Commission is engaging with Muslim communities and engagement with other communities is increasing.

The Royal Commission now has a full team of community engagement experts with diverse backgrounds, skills and experiences. These include an understanding of Muslim communities, refugees, race relations, social exclusion, and dealing with trauma and grief.

The Royal Commission would like to hear from anyone with suggestions on how we can best engage with all New Zealand communities to help with our inquiries. It is still calling for submissions from the public and has extended this opportunity through to 23 August.

Muslim Community Reference Group members have agreed for their names to be shared:

• Abdullah Drury

• Abdur Razzaq Khan

• Akram Kawa

• Aliya Danzeisen

• Altamash Askari

• Anjum Rahman

• Dr Anwar Ghani

• Bariz Shah

• Fatimah Ali

• Firoz Patel

• Ikhlaq Kashkari

• Haris Murtaza

• Jasim Adam

• Javed Dadabhai

• Kalim Ullah

• Masooma Mehdi

• Melissa Lama

• Mohamed Diab

• Dr Mohammed Rizwan

• Noeleen van de Lisdonk

• Rafik Patel

• Regina Rasheed

• Rehanna Ali

• Sahra Ahmed

• Shadia Amin

• Shahed Abu Jwaied

• Shagaf Khan

• Shaymaa Arif

• Sheikh Mohammad Amir

• Sondos Qur'aan

• Soraiya Daud

• Tyrone Smith

• Dr Zainab Radhi

• Zulfiqar Butt

There are a number of invitees to the group who are still considering membership.

We understand there may also be some members of the Muslim Community Reference Group who may later decide the process is not for them and that’s ok.

We appreciate the contributions of everyone we engage with, particularly those who are grieving the losses of 15 March, while supporting survivors and a broader community recovery.

We expect at least four further meetings with the Muslim Community Reference Group, during the course of the inquiry, in addition to individual engagements.

People who need assistance to make a submission, or have any questions about the process, should contact the Royal Commission by emailing info@christchurchattack.royalcommission.nz or by calling 0800 222 987.

-ENDS-


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'

Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>

ALSO:

Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma

An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 