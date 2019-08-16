Have you seen Konelio?
Friday, 16 August 2019, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police would like the public’s assistance to locate
Konelio Matini who has been missing since Monday, 5
August.
He was last seen in the Porirua area about 7.30pm
that day.
He has connections to Gisborne and Auckland and
may be in one of those areas.
Police would like to hear
from anyone who has seen or heard from him since he was last
seen.
Please call Porirua Police on (04) 238 1400 or
105.
