Have you seen Konelio?

Police would like the public’s assistance to locate Konelio Matini who has been missing since Monday, 5 August.

He was last seen in the Porirua area about 7.30pm that day.

He has connections to Gisborne and Auckland and may be in one of those areas.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or heard from him since he was last seen.

Please call Porirua Police on (04) 238 1400 or 105.





© Scoop Media

