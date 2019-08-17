Council contenders put their best feet forward

Council contenders put their best feet forward

Forty-six people have thrown their hats in the ring as candidates in the upcoming Horowhenua District Council and Foxton Community Board elections.

When the deadline for nominations passed at midday today there were:

• Three nominations for Mayor

• Thirty-six nominations for Councillor

• Seven nominations for Foxton Community Board

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton says he is pleased with the level of interest from the community and the diverse range of candidates who have put their names forward.

A record number of women candidates are standing, with 19 women running for office compared with the previous record of 15 women in the 2016 election.

Comparisons from the 2016 elections include:

• Four nominations for Mayor

• Twenty-two nominations for Councillor

• Seven nominations for Foxton Community Board

Local Government New Zealand’s Vote 2019 campaign aims to lift nationwide voter turnout in local elections and increase people’s engagement with their local council.

The national Vote 2019 campaign will showcase the value local government provides to communities across the country, with a strong focus on inspiring more New Zealanders to vote.

The list of nominations received is available at: www.electionz.com/LGENominations/ELT42HO19_candidates.htm

© Scoop Media

