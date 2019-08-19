Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council candidate commits to real community engagement

Monday, 19 August 2019, 9:36 am
Press Release: Asher Wilson-Goldman

Kāpiti Coast District Council candidate commits to real community engagement

Asher Wilson-Goldman for Kāpiti Coast District Council


Asher Wilson-Goldman, candidate for Districtwide Councillor, has released his plan for Kāpiti Coast District Council to genuinely engage with and be connected to our communities.


“I work regularly across the country with councils and community groups, so I know the most successful councils are those embedded in and supportive of their communities,” said Asher Wilson-Goldman, “councils that think they have to control everything themselves tend to produce the worst outcomes,”


“If you elect me as your Districtwide Councillor, I will lead an improved programme of engagement with all parts of our Kāpiti community, so everyone can have their voice heard,”


“We need to aim higher, so our communities contribute to and are part of all of the decisions we make.”


“It’s time for a Council that listens and takes action - not one that just sits back and hopes for the best,”


“It’s not good enough that most people only hear from their councillor for the few months before an election. Local government has to engage all the time, not once every three years.”


If elected this year, I will:


Use modern technology to listen to and engage with our residents in the digital spaces we’re already using, like the many active Facebook groups for Kāpiti’s communities.

Be available for our primary and secondary schools, so our kids voices are heard in the halls of power, and they grow up engaged and enthused about their ability to make change in the place they live and play. I will also invite our Youth Council members to join me on school visits.

At least one full day every month, be available for residents to drop-in and visit me in their local library, community centre, or even cafe, so they can find out what council is doing and have their say without having to come to Council offices. I’ll encourage my council colleagues to come along too.

Implement regular visits to our retirement villages, to learn from and talk with our older residents about what matters for them.

Stop using working groups and reviews as a way to avoid and delay making tough decisions, and only use them as tools when there is a genuine willingness to implement their findings and recommendations.


“No single councillor knows everything, but if we listen to and engage with our communities properly, we can combine our knowledge to build a stronger district for everyone,” said Asher Wilson-Goldman.


Read more about Asher Wilson-Goldman’s plans for strong Kāpiti communities at www.asherforkapiti.nz.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Asher Wilson-Goldman on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Welfare: More Measures To Help Those Facing Homelessness

The Government has announced additional measures to prevent and reduce homelessness focused on ensuring at-risk individuals and whānau have access to stable housing and continue to stay housed.

Associate Minister of Housing, Kris Faafoi, and Minister of Social Development, Carmel Sepuloni, have announced $54 million in Government funding for initiatives which will support at-risk individuals and whānau to stay in their existing tenancies.

The funding will also provide additional wrap around services. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 