Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Quay Street rain gardens ‘unseen ecological hero’

Monday, 19 August 2019, 10:18 am
Press Release: Auckland Council


A series of specially designed gardens will form the centre piece of a revitalised Downtown Waterfront as part of the city’s 10-year Downtown Programme.

Fifty new gardens, including 19 rain gardens, will be home to up to 200 new native trees as well as the 40 existing pōhutukawa trees (which have been relocated to Teal Park during construction).

While the gardens will add to the green edge of the city, providing shade and shelter to the people in Quay Street, it’s the unseen work below the surface of the rain gardens which provides real environmental benefits.

Auckland Transport's Downtown Programme Director Eric van Essen says “rain gardens are an unseen ecological hero”.

“A rain garden is a sustainable and economical way of dealing with storm water as nature intended,” he says.

“Not only do they help remove pollutants and slow down stormwater flows they recharge freshwater bodies and look attractive.

“Rain gardens also filter storm water through soil mix and plants which absorb and filter contaminants before it flows to surrounding ground, pipes, drains and streams, and eventually to the sea.”

The gardens will provide complete stormwater drainage coverage across the length of the enhancement programme.

Excavations for the rain gardens commenced mid-July.

“We are about half way through these works on the Southern Side and expect to have completed the in-ground structures (pits) by the end of August,” he says.

In early September 2019 surface construction works start on the rest of the Quay Street and the new rain gardens will be backfilled to allow the installation of new utility pits, chambers and lighting features.

New paving is expected start in late October/early November 2019 and progress through into early 2020.

The relocated trees, and new trees will arrive on site for planting between February and December 2020.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Welfare: More Measures To Help Those Facing Homelessness

The Government has announced additional measures to prevent and reduce homelessness focused on ensuring at-risk individuals and whānau have access to stable housing and continue to stay housed.

Associate Minister of Housing, Kris Faafoi, and Minister of Social Development, Carmel Sepuloni, have announced $54 million in Government funding for initiatives which will support at-risk individuals and whānau to stay in their existing tenancies.

The funding will also provide additional wrap around services. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 