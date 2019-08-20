Firearms collection events in Waikato region this week
Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 1:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police encourage firearm owners in the wider Paeroa area
to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back
collection event on Wednesday, 21 August.
The event will
be held at Centennial Park, Towers Street, Paeroa, from 10am
- 3pm.
Now’s the time to get to an event in a town near
you to hand in for buy-back or amnesty.
If you can’t
make the Paeroa event, there will also be a collection event
this weekend for firearm owners in Te Kuiti.
An event will
be held at the Waitete Rugby Club, Waitete Road, Te Kuiti on
Sunday 25 August, 10am – 3pm.
Police want to thank the
firearm’s community for their positive response to the
collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you
tomorrow and during the weekend.
For more information on
collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty
or call 0800 311
311.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Commerce Commission: Retail Fuel "Not As Competitive As It Could Be"
The Commission has outlined some options it considers could improve competition. There are two broad sets of options it thinks may have the potential to help create a competitive wholesale market. These are:
• Greater contractual freedom to make it easier for resellers to switch between suppliers; and
• Enabling wider participation in the majors’ joint infrastructure, notably the shared terminals and supporting logistics involved in their borrow-and-loan system.
Further options, including improving the transparency of premium petrol prices, are discussed in the draft report. More>>