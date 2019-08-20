Firearms collection events in Waikato region this week



Police encourage firearm owners in the wider Paeroa area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event on Wednesday, 21 August.

The event will be held at Centennial Park, Towers Street, Paeroa, from 10am - 3pm.

Now’s the time to get to an event in a town near you to hand in for buy-back or amnesty.

If you can’t make the Paeroa event, there will also be a collection event this weekend for firearm owners in Te Kuiti.

An event will be held at the Waitete Rugby Club, Waitete Road, Te Kuiti on Sunday 25 August, 10am – 3pm.

Police want to thank the firearm’s community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you tomorrow and during the weekend.

For more information on collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

