Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding restrictions threaten protection of national taonga

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 11:37 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

21 August 2019

Kauri can be saved, but a Government decision not to provide funding this year for a national programme looks to threaten work to protect our regional and national taonga.

Despite allowing funding for the iconic kauri to the tune of $20.75 million over 4 years for strategic science only, there was no additional funding this year for operational managment to stop the spread of kauri dieback. This is a soil-borne organism that affects kauri, no matter the age and size, eventually killing the tree.

At a recent meeting Waikato regional councillors backed a campaign advocating for additional funding from Government. The move was supported by the Hauraki Gulf Forum, which met on Monday (19 August).

A joint letter has been sent to Minister of Biosecurity Damien O’Connor and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage expressing disappointment that no further funds were allocated for active management of kauri dieback.

The letter – from Auckland Council and Waikato, Northland and Bay of Plenty regional councils – has urged reconsideration of the government’s position on operational funding of the National Pest Management Plan for Kauri Dieback.

Waikato Regional Council’s decision to lobby the government follows a report which warns that Waikato communities will be affected by the reduction in the level of service supporting kauri protection. The report notes that “community expectations for improved action were raised through three rounds of public consultation” on the development of a national plan to protect kauri.

The report says: “In the absence of a well-resourced national programme, kauri dieback will continue to spread unabated in the Waikato. The impact of the organism in iconic forests and highly valued ecosystems is likely to be very significant.”

The report adds that “delays in operational management and activities increase disease risks”.

Chair Alan Livingston said the council’s effectiveness in kauri dieback management will be “severely impacted without adequate central government support across all activities, including regulation, enforcement, monitoring, surveillance and soil testing”.

Given the importance of kauri, Cr Livingston said the council was also concerned to learn that the Department of Conservation did not receive additional funding, and would therefore be unable to step up their work on public land.

Cr Livingston said, “It is important we join with others battling the kauri dieback disease, as well as talk with iwi who have a strong spiritual connection with kauri.”

Councillors agreed the kauri is iconic to all New Zealanders. It is the prodigy of Tane Mahuta, god of our forests, and Māori perform karakia for this iwi treasure, but “it’s dying and we don’t have the money to save it, we need a well funded national kauri protection programme”.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Legal Issues: Gordon Campbell On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

Yesterday’s interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public.

Apoparently, the fuel industry is an oligopoly where the Big Three (BP, Mobil and Z) that import 90% of this country’s fuel also control the supply, pricing, profit margins etc etc, from wharf to petrol pump, thereby all but throttling genuine competition at every stage along the way. More>>

 

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA On 'Rawshark' Investigation: Multiple Police Failings In Hager Searches Confirmed

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the Police's unlawful search of Nicky Hager's property in October 2014 resulted from an unwitting neglect of duty and did not amount to misconduct by any individual officer... More>>

ALSO:

Broadcasting Standards: Decisions On Coverage Of Mosque Attacks

The Authority upheld one of these complaints, finding that the use of extensive excerpts from the alleged attacker’s livestream video on Sky News New Zealand had the potential to cause significant distress to audiences in New Zealand, and particularly to the family and friends of victims, and the wider Muslim community. More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Bad Mail

Cabinet was updated on the process around prisoners sending mail, following the accused Christchurch gunman sending letters that "should have been stopped". All mail of "high concern prisoners" will now be checked by a specialist team and a changes to the legal criteria for witholding mail are expecting to go to a cabinet committee in this parliamentary session. More>>

Welfare: Ongoing Drug-Test Sanctions Contradicts Govt’s Rhetoric

Reports that two-thirds of beneficiaries who fail drug tests are still having their benefit sanctioned contradicts the Government’s so-called health approach to drugs. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 