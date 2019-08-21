Wayne Harpur for Invercargill City Council



August 21 2019



Wayne Harpur is standing for Invercargill City Council in 2019 to, in his words, “balance the three-legged stool”.

“I’ve always said that life is like a three-legged stool of work, family and community. For the last few years I’ve focused on the family and work aspects, and now it’s time to balance those up by returning to contribute to the community,” he said.

Mr Harpur, an Invercargill businessman, has wide governance experience from his time as a Community Trust of Southland (CTOS) Trustee and Chair, Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) board member, and a former City Councillor.

“I’ve still been involved in community roles behind the scenes as a facilitator, change manager or sounding board. I felt the time was right to step back up and offer my services and experience to Invercargill again.”

Mr Harpur said he would bring his decades of business and governance experience to the table.

“The Council is in an interesting position with a new CEO leading change, key issues such as the CBD redevelopment and changes to solid waste contracts under scrutiny, and I have a desire to focus on the things that affect ratepayers.”

“You can’t easily cut rates, because experience shows that cuts fall unfairly on those less prosperous members of our community – but you can ensure, as a City Councillor, that the money Council takes from its ratepayers are being spent wisely,” he said.

Mr Harpur said he was also used to working with diverse views and had a facilitation approach to issues.

“My experience on CTOS, SIT and previously on the Council, as well as in national political issues has been to find solutions that meet the needs of the majority. If elected, I’d be working for all Invercargill ratepayers to make sure they are getting the best deal from their Council.”

